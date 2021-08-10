SCHEELS hosting Missoula career fair on Tuesday

MISSOULA — The SCHEELS store that’s being built at the Southgate Mall is looking for employees.

The sports retailer is hiring for more than 150 part-time and full-time positions.

A career fair will take place from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Tuesday at the Southgate Mall.

Starting pay for part-time and full-time associates ranges from $14.00-to-$20.00 per hour.

People can apply online before the event here.

On-site interviews will be held during the event.

SCHEELS reports they have already hired close to 100 people and is interviewing daily.

The store is expected to open on Oct. 2.

