Search for missing Missoula County 18-year-old Joey Thompson scaled back

MISSOULA - The search efforts for an 18-year-old who was last seen near Missoula earlier this month are being scaled back.

The Missoula County Sheriff’s Office and Missoula County Search and Rescue have been coordinating efforts in the search for 18-year-old Joseph Thompson.

Joseph Thompson, also known as Joey, was last seen on April 11, 2023, between the four and five miles up Southside Road.

Thompson is described as being 6’, tall and weighing 140 pounds. He has blue eyes and blonde hair.

Missoula County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Jeannette Smith reports members of Missoula County Search and Rescue, the Sheriff's Office and Seeley-Swan Search and Rescue "have extensively searched the Southside Road and Deep Creek areas."

Smith notes several members have hiked multiple days at various locations, accompanied by canines when available. UTV and ATVs have been used in the search as well as multiple drones.

MTN News

The areas checked include cliff edges and areas below them and traversing the nearby Clark Fork River.

Smith says that to date, "we have recorded 310 miles and 371 search hours. This is not a comprehensive list as Deputies and Search and Rescue members have search time that has not been included. Also not included are the hours Two Bear Air aided in the search and the number of drone hours flown."

The Missoula County Sheriff’s Office Detective Division has investigated events before and after Thompson was reported missing with a news release stating that no evidence of criminal activity contributing to his disappearance has been found.

"Without further evidence to direct our search efforts, Missoula County Sheriff’s Office and Missoula County Search and Rescue has made the decision to reduce resources dedicated to the search of Joseph Thompson," Smith stated.

"We ask those that continue to search the area to call 911 immediately to report any item that may be associated with the disappearance. New evidence would narrow the area of focus and prompt additional search efforts," Smith concluded.

Anyone with information or learns of information that could lead to the location of Joseph Thompson is asked to call 911immediately.