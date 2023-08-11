Section of Van Buren Pedestrian Bridge in Missoula to close for replacement

MISSOULA - Part of a popular Missoula footbridge will be closed down next week.

Missoula County Public Works will be replacing the timber deck and asphalt surfacing on a section of the Van Buren Street Footbridge that spans the irrigation canal between the Kim Williams Trail and Jacob’s Island.

The work is expected to last from 8 a.m. Monday, Aug. 14, through 4 p.m. Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, and will require a complete closure of the bridge.

The section of the bridge that crosses the Clark Fork River will remain open.

Pedestrians and bicyclists traveling between the East Front Street area and the University of Montana or the Kim Williams Trail should use the Madison Street Bridge and footbridge.