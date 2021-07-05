Seeley Lake celebrates 4th of July

SEELEY LAKE — There were several events to mark the 4th of July holiday on Sunday across Western Montana.

Seeley Lake celebrated with many events, starting with a pancake breakfast and a parade and ending with a fireworks show.

The parade began at 2 p.m. Sunday with residents and tourists alike lining Highway 83 in downtown Seeley Lake.

The theme of this year's parade was to celebrate freedom, and that could be seen in the festive decorations lining these floats and vehicles.

The celebrations ended Sunday night with a fireworks show.