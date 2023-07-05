Seeley Lake celebrates the 4th of July

SEELEY LAKE - The Fourth of July Seeley Lake style involves hundreds lining the streets proudly wearing red, white, and blue for the annual holiday parade.

For many years, Shannon Zurmuehlen's family ranch has gotten to be at the front of the parade to present the flags and colors.

“Carrying the colors is always an honor to be representing Montana and to be representing America. And leading the way on horseback kind of representing an old Western heritage is really cool,” said Zurmuehlen.

A few people got to represent the country and community they love by having a float in the event.

Davi Munroe and Lori Armstrong created a scene on their float that featured Uncle Sam fishing.

“Well, this is our first time for entering the parade in Seeley. We’ve been coming for about 20 years [and] the people are just incredible. Just a friendly group, helpful. Just everything you could ask for and then some,” stated Armstrong.

Not only were there lots of friendly people; some dressed up pups and even a USA-themed dinosaur costume made appearances. Also, local businesses and services rolled through the streets.

Munroe says, in Seeley Lake, the Fourth of July means "fireworks, freedom, friends, [and] fun.”