Senior living apartment complex breaks ground in Missoula

MISSOULA - Community partners gathered Wednesday to break ground at the site of a future new 36 unit senior living apartment complex.

"Well, there's a need for senior housing in Missoula, and reasonably priced senior housing," noted project manager Mike Robinson.

The Hogan will be open to residents 55 and up, and Robinson said prices will likely start at around $950.

Katie Miller The Hogan project manager Mike Robinson

"There's a lot of common space built into the building so that they can get together and socialize, and create community within the buildings," Robinson said.

The property on South Sixth Street West — located near downtown and the University District — was recently sold by the nearby First Presbyterian Church.

"Just give thanks for this worthy endeavor, this vision on behalf of goodness, and life, and wholeness, and flourishing for so many people," Pastor Dan Cravy said.

Katie Miller/MTN News The Hogan will feature affordable housing for seniors in Missoula.

Principal Architect Colin Lane says this will address Missoula's housing crisis, as local seniors feel the impacts.

He reflected on a city council meeting from last year.

"About a year ago, getting preliminary approval for this project, there was a zoom meeting and there were several dozen people who took the chance to speak during the open floor portion of city council to speak to the housing crisis. These were folks who were living it, about to get kicked out of their apartments because there rent had doubled." - architect Colin Lane

Lane says this is the kind of project that he s proud to be a part of.

"We as organizations and churches and as a community have the opportunity to stare it in the eye and do what's right for our neighbors," Lane stated.

The project is being funded by $8.4 million in private capitol from about 20 local investors — including some First Presbyterian Church members.

Applications for the housing units are expected to open up this spring with construction expected to be finished by spring of 2023.

