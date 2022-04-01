Sentinel High School principal placed on leave

MISSOULA - The principal of Missoula's Sentinel High School has been placed on leave.

On Friday, Missoula County Public Schools (MCPS) learned of criminal charges filed against Sentinel High School principal Ryan Rettig.

MCPS spokesperson Tyler Christensen told MTN News that the nature of the charges relates to an alleged domestic disturbance, and Rettig has been placed on administrative leave.

Missoula County Public Schools website Sentinel High School principal Ryan Rettig

“As with all criminal charges, MCPS takes this seriously and will be completing an investigation,” said Christensen.

Rettig will remain on leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

In the meantime, assistant principals Brian Fortmann and Billie Jo Juneau will step in to fill Rettig’s absence.