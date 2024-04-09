Settlement announced over access to Dahlberg Arena for people with disabilities

MISSOULA — U.S. Attorney for Montana Jesse Laslovich has announced a settlement with the University of Montana over access to Adams Center’s Dahlberg Arena for people with disabilities.

The settlement agreement will result in more wheelchair spaces and improved wheelchair seating for events at the arena.

The claimant said they were unable to use an accessible seating area during a graduation ceremony in June 2019.

UM will disperse additional courtside ADA-compliant accessible seating when the Dahlberg Arena is configured for basketball, beginning with the 2024-25 season.

Additionally, UM will provide ADA-compliant accessible seating for concerts and graduations.

Laslovich said the University of Montana cooperated with the government throughout the investigation.