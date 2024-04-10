Sexual assault reported at University of Montana

MISSOULA — A reported sexual assault prompted the University of Montana to issue a “Timely Warning” alert on Tuesday, April 9, 2024.

The alert includes the following:

"A report was made by a Campus Security Authority to the Clery Compliance office on Monday evening/ Tuesday morning about a sexual assault that occurred on Friday night, April 5, 2024 on campus in a student housing facility.



Through the Clery Act, crime reports that are made to the Clery Compliance office do not begin an investigation. A report made to Title IX or the police can initiate an investigation if the reporting party wishes.



The purpose of this warning is to notify the campus community about a serious or ongoing threat to help prevent similar crimes from happening."

The student has not reported the assault to the University of Montana Police Department at this time, and no investigation is currently underway.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call UMPD at 406-243-6131 or the Title IX Office at 406-243-5710.