Shakespeare in the Parks returns to Missoula

MISSOULA - The University of Montana hosted Shakespeare in the Parks on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, but the wet weather moved the performance to the University Center Ballroom!

The troupe — which has performed free plays across Montana since June — made a stop in Missoula for their rendition of William Shakespeare's Measure For Measure.

This is the 51st year for the group, and every performance is free.

The group will be performing The Three Musketeers at 6 p.m. on Wednesday in the University Center Ballroom.