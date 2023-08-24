Shots fired during disturbance in Lolo residence

LOLO - Several shots were fired during a late Tuesday night incident at a Lolo residence.

The Missoula County Sheriff’s Office responded to a disturbance between a male and female in the 1100 block of Napton Way in Lolo just prior to midnight on Aug. 22, 2023.

The female occupant left the residence after the male had picked up a handgun located inside, according to a news release.

Missoula County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Jeannette Smith says the Montana Highway Patrol responded at the request of deputies and the female was taken to a safe location.

Smith added that several shots from inside the residence were heard by law enforcement.

A short time later the male was seen in a common area and was instructed by law enforcement to surrender himself.

He surrendered without further incident.

The man sustained a self-inflicted gunshot wound and was treated by medical personnel before being taken to an area hospital.

No other injuries were reported during the incident which is being investigated by the Missoula County Sheriff’s Office and Montana Division of Criminal Investigation.

Additional information is not being released at this time.