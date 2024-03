FRENCHTOWN — The Frenchtown Rural Fire District was called out at approximately 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday to the area of Mill Creek Road for reports of a slash fire that got out of control.

A social media post states flames were threatening a structure and that crews arrived to find a quick-moving grass fire that had burned the side of a house and caught a small camper trailer on fire.

FFRD was able to knock the fire down while also dousing the grass fire. No injuries were reported