Watch
NewsMissoula County

Actions

Slick roads trigger crashes west of Missoula

items.[0].image.alt
MTN NEWS
Traffic Alert.png
Posted at 9:59 AM, Dec 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-16 11:59:26-05

MISSOULA — Slippery road conditions are causing problems for drivers along Interstate 90 west of Missoula.

The Missoula County Sheriff's Office reports "multiple vehicle crashes have been reported."

The Montana Highway Patrol is on the scene of an accident on I-90 east near mile marker 89.

An accident is are also being reported on I-90 west near mile marker 98 near the Wye.

The Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) reports travelers can expect lane blockage in the area due to a rollover accident.

The latest road information from MDT can be found here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader