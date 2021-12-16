Slick roads trigger crashes west of Missoula

MISSOULA — Slippery road conditions are causing problems for drivers along Interstate 90 west of Missoula.

The Missoula County Sheriff's Office reports "multiple vehicle crashes have been reported."

The Montana Highway Patrol is on the scene of an accident on I-90 east near mile marker 89.

An accident is are also being reported on I-90 west near mile marker 98 near the Wye.

The Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) reports travelers can expect lane blockage in the area due to a rollover accident.

The latest road information from MDT can be found here.

