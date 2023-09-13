Small bear spotted on University of Montana campus

MISSOULA – A small bear was spotted Wednesday morning on the University of Montana campus.

The University of Montana Police Department (UMPD) sent out an alert that the animal was seen in the area of Jesse Hall and Turner Hall at approximately 9:20 a.m.

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks has been alerted about the bear seen on campus.

People who encounter a bear on campus should contact UMPD at 406-243-4000 or call 911.

UMPD is offering the following safety tips for bear encounters:



Bears that are agitated may appear to be non-threatening or passive at first

Bears that are agitated may snap or pop their jaws and make a woofing sound

Do not run. This may incite a predatory chase response

Continue to face the bear and back away slowly, talking calmly to identify yourself as a human.

If the bear continues to approach, try to scare it away by making yourself as large and imposing as possible by stretching your arms overhead and making loud noises.

Click here for additional information to learn more about how to be "bear aware".