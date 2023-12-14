Snata Flyover returning to Missoula's skies

MISSOULA — Every year in Western Montana we are visited by a certain bearded man and his nine four-legged friends and we’re happy to say this year is no exception.

Santa Claus and his reindeer will fly over the Missoula area on Friday, December 15, 2023.

He will take flight at 6:30 p.m. and his path can be tracked online.

Weather permitting, Santa's flight path will follow the same route as last year.

The tradition was brought back after COVID-19 for the first time since 2004 to spread some extra holiday cheer.

The flight is put on by a non-profit and supported by sponsors and community members.

Donations to the flight can be made online.