Some developers concerned about City of Missoula's current zoning code draft

MISSOULA — The City of Missoula is looking to adopt its new zoning code, the Unified Development Code, on January 26th.

But as it is currently written, some developers have major concerns.

“If they adopt it as it is, it's going to very quickly need amendments or modifications to actually get what the byproduct that everybody's looking for,” said Matt Mellott, managing principal for Sterling Commercial Real Estate.

Matt Mellott, managing principal for Sterling Commercial Real Estate, says there are two hurdles right now that developers are facing with how the new code is currently written.

Having buildings going right up against the street…

“It actually makes it more difficult to place the building in a way where people can like park and do what they need to do,” said Mellott.

And the current landscaping requirements.

“The current draft that the city council is reviewing, it will consume so much of the lot that you even though you could theoretically build more units on a lot, when you actually in practice go and say, what room do I have left after I count for build to zone, landscape activity areas, all this other stuff, it's like, there's nothing left to build on,” said Mellott.

With these two main factors, Mellott also says it could leave developers in a position where they may need to pivot away from the city’s goals of denser, more affordable housing.

“If we're gonna make this work, we gotta build some really nice house or really nice units or whatever the case is, which is gonna be good for some people, but I don't think it's gonna necessarily directly help in the way that the city is intending,” said Mellott.

But the city says that the new zoning actually loosens the landscaping and building placement locations.

“We are requiring significantly less landscaping setbacks, Building standards than we have in the past and we're requiring no parking for residential development. And so we've really reduced those barriers to kind of the minimum level that we need to still meet community goals while also spurring housing opportunity,” said Eran Pehan, director of Community Planning and Development for the City of Missoula.

Overall, Mellott says that while the city may have the right idea, in execution, it may not work out how the city wishes.

“I think it's, I mean, it's cliche, but one step forward and two steps back, there's some good things, but it's offset by these other elements,” said Mellott.

Mellott said that his company, and others, have sent letters to the city council with input on how to better set developers up for success. But he says that he feels the responses they have received has left some to be desired.