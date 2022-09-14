Missoula County air quality concerns continue

MISSOULA - The air quality in parts of Missoula County is continuing to be impacted by wildfire smoke.

Missoula City-County Health Department Air Quality Specialist Sarah Coefield reports as of early Wednesday afternoon conditions continued to be "unhealthy" in Missoula and Frenchtown. However, the air quality improves toward the Seeley Lake area. Conditions were generally "moderate" in the Potomac Valley and the Seeley Swan area.

When air quality is unhealthy, people with heart or lung disease, smokers, children and the elderly should limit heavy or prolonged exertion and limit time spent outdoors. People with asthma should follow their asthma management plan. People experiencing symptoms of heart or lung disease associated with smoke exposure should contact their healthcare provider.

Coefield noted the long-range forecast still doesn’t have any strong winds, but there will be showers and thunderstorms moving through the region and that will help calm down fire activity and should significantly reduce future smoke impacts.