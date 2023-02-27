Some students returning to UM's Aber Hall following flooding

MISSOULA - Cleanup work is continuing following flooding at Aber Hall on the University of Montana campus.

UM spokesperson Dave Kuntz says some areas of the building were flooded more than others, but the areas that were deemed clean and safe are able to be used again.

Some of those who are either students in the building — or faculty that work in the building — were expected to be able to move back in on Sunday night and Monday.

A total of 115 students were not allowed in their dorm on Friday as crews worked to clean up flood damage.

Dozens of employees at Aber Hall were also evacuated on Friday afternoon after a pipe burst on the top floor.