Broken water pipe prompts evacuation of University of Montana's Aber Hall

MISSOULA - A broken water pipe that has resulted in widespread flooding has prompted the evacuation of a dorm on the University of Montana campus.

The University of Montana Police Department (UMPD) reports Aber Hall is being evacuated.

Maintenance crews are on the scene and the UM Housing Office is working to assess the damage.

UMPD is asking that people "stay clear of Aber Hall to allow maintenance crews to complete their work."

An alert states the UM Housing Office will contact Aber Hall residents once the "situation has been properly assessed."