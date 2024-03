MISSOULA — The south zone of Mount Jumbo in Missoula reopened to the public on Tuesday.

All points south of the Saddle Road will once again be open to the public.

The North and South zone winter closures help protect the elk herd that overwinters on Mount Jumbo.

The North Zone, which includes all points north of the Saddle Road, remains closed until May 1 or later.

The “L” and US West trails are open all year.