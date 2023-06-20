Southgate Mall cancels Fourth of July fireworks in Missoula

MISSOULA - There will once again be no fireworks lighting up the sky at the Southgate Mall on the Fourth of July.
This is the second year the mall has not hosted Missoula's premier fireworks event.
Southgate Mall manager Tim Winger tells MTN News they are still hopeful to bring it back in 2024 with the goal of working with other Missoula businesses and organizations.
Winger did not elaborate as to why the fireworks were canceled.
"Although it’s been one of our most cherished events each year, we will not be holding the event in 2023. We are still hopeful to bring it back in 2024 with the goal of working with other Missoula businesses and organizations.The Southgate team appreciates all involved in the past and look forward to 2024." - Southgate Mall Property Manager Tim Winger