Southgate Mall cancels Fourth of July fireworks in Missoula

MISSOULA - There will once again be no fireworks lighting up the sky at the Southgate Mall on the Fourth of July.

This is the second year the mall has not hosted Missoula's premier fireworks event.

Southgate Mall manager Tim Winger tells MTN News they are still hopeful to bring it back in 2024 with the goal of working with other Missoula businesses and organizations.

Winger did not elaborate as to why the fireworks were canceled.