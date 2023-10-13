UPDATE: Suspect sought after threatening employee at Southgate Mall with "replica gun"

UPDATE: 1:15 p.m. - Oct. 12, 2023

Missoula Police are searching for a suspect who reportedly threatened an employee at the Southgate Mall with a "replica gun" late Friday morning.

Missoula Police Department spokeswoman Whitney Bennett says officers responded to a report of an assault with a weapon just before 12 p.m.

A male — who was described as wearing all black with a red backpack — pointed a "replica firearm" at an employee when asked to leave the mall.

MPD is still actively searching for the suspect with Bennett adding that there is "probable cause for an arrest for an assault with a weapon."

According to a Missoula County Public Schools email, the Jefferson Center, Franklin Elementary School and C.S. Porter Middle School moved into "secure" status during the incident.

(first report: 1:01 p.m. - Oct. 13, 2023)

The email states the decision was made “on the recommendation of local law enforcement and out of an abundance of caution.”

The change meant that students and staff would have gone into the building and “remained indoors, and school activities would continue as usual inside the building.”

MCPS notes the situation was resolved quickly and the Missoula Police Department recommendation to go into secure status was lifted.

