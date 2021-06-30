Spokane woman dies in crash near Missoula

MISSOULA — A woman from Spokane died Tuesday in a one-vehicle rollover crash on Interstate 90 near Bonner.

The Montana Highway Patrol reports the 26-year-old was traveling eastbound on I-90 near mile marker 109 when she lost control of her vehicle and it rolled over into the median before ending up on the opposite side of the road.

Three other people in the vehicle – including two young children -- were transported to Saint Patrick Hospital in Missoula following the 4 p.m. crash. Two of them were treated for minor injuries.

The name of the victim has not yet been released. The MHP is continuing to investigate the accident.

