Spooky costumes and spooky trunks can be found in Lolo

LOLO — Come Saturday at 5 p.m. the Lolo Community Center will look quite different, as the first Trunk or Treat event takes place.

This Halloween Korrie Butler decided to take matters into her own hands as she plans the first ever Trunk or Treat event in Lolo.

Butler says she has always wanted to do a Trunk or Treat event and thought what better time than the present. As some families are still a bit worried about traditional trick or treating, this community event brings people together at a safe distance for all who participate.

There are currently 25 trunks signed up for the event. There will be some contests for the best decorated trunk, a local food truck and lots of candy to go around.

“And we have some trunk, you know, trunks that are coming in that they also are having issues with, you know, trying to stay safe so they're like this is the perfect opportunity where we can and still be safe but still participate," Butler said.

"They're excited as well but definitely this was a huge thing for, you know, we're doing we're starting our events back up but this is one where we're not going to have a bunch of people in the building. They're just going to, you know, go through the parking lot and do the trick or treat and then you know, can get some food," Butler added.