MISSOULA — While the Sports Exchange has been around for 43 years in the community, its current owners have just hit 10 years at the helm.

"Keeping that legacy going has been pretty awesome. Really important to me," owner Zach Ford said.

Zach and Mini Ford are the fifth owners of the consignment shop on the Hip Strip.

"I used to help the previous owner, Tim Hall. And that was actually my motivation to want to buy it because I knew he was getting ready to retire. And I didn't want to see Missoula lose such an opportunity," Zach Ford said.

"Keep the dream alive," owner Mini Ford said.

This month, they reached 10 years at the helm.

"Having more and more of the community bringing their stuff in and allowing us the opportunity to sell it for them has definitely helped tremendously," Zach Ford said.

Emily Brown/MTN News Zach and Mini Ford

From boards to bats, coats and climbing shoes, the multilevel store aims to be a welcoming space.

"That's how I learned community, being here," Mini Ford said. "We want to create a safe environment. So, when people come in, it's a friendly, it's a nice place to hang out."

The inventory is constantly changing as people buy and bring in gear.

"Run into somebody and say, 'Hey, that's my piece before. It looks good on you,'" Mini Ford said.

"We want 55% of all the money that gets spent in this store going back to our neighbors. And those are neighbors all the way from Polson to Helena to Salmon, Idaho," Zach Ford said.

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Sports Exchange owners mark 10 years in Missoula

Looking ahead, the focus is on keeping prices affordable to make the outdoors more accessible.

"We've been dealing with a lot of recessions in the last 10 years," Zach Ford said. "I think we've helped a lot of people stay outside and get to enjoy the beauty that is Montana."

Click here for hours and consignment procedures.