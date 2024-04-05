St. Patrick Hospital hosting 2024 Heart Expo in Missoula on Saturday

MISSOULA — There's a great opportunity for you to take care of your heart at the 2024 Heart Expo in Missoula on Saturday, April 6, 2024.

Physicians with Providence St. Patrick Hospital will be performing blood tests starting at 7 a.m. for a small fee. There will also be free lectures about how to keep your heart running in tip-top shape.

Dr. Michael Reed — who has worked to keep hearts healthy for 13 years — says no matter your age, your heart health is too important to ignore.

"Never too early to think about heart health. Young people should be exercising and eating right, checking their blood pressure and things like that,” Dr. Reed said. “And as people age, the risk of coronary disease goes up, and so establishing with a primary care doctor, and if necessary, getting referred to a cardiac specialist is key."

The event is at the hospital's Broadway Building which is next to the main hospital at 500 West Broadway.

Registration is not required, and the event will run from 7 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. Doctors recommend that anyone who would like to take a blood test not eat food the night before.