St. Patrick named best hospital in Montana

MISSOULA — St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula has been named the best hospital in the state for the third year in a row.

A recent U.S News and World Report named St Patrick Montana's Best Hospital for 2021-2022. The hospital was also recognized for its work in 11 types of care.

Hospital Chief Executive Joyce Dombrouski said, after a trying year in health care, this recognition shows the flexibility and quality care they strive to provide.

"We think it should give people the confidence, our community the confidence that we have an organization in Western Montana that is rated top-notch and is rated externally in that way. I'm hoping that patients are confident, we believe they already are, they're already coming our way a lot, but on that front I would say it's nothing but positive."

Dombrouski adds they hope to celebrate when it's safe to do so.

