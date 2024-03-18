St. Patrick's Day Parade returns to Missoula

MISSOULA — Downtown Missoula was painted green with businesses and residents showing their St Patrick’s Day spirit on Saturday, March 16, 2024, for the 42nd year.

Although the holiday is considered to be Irish, University of Montana Director of Irish Studies Traolach O’Riordain says celebrations like these began in America and continued throughout history.

“So this is very much both an Irish and American celebration and has been going on here in Montana since the first time the Irish came over well over a hundred years ago, 140 years ago now I suppose — primarily to Butte and Anaconda but also here in Missoula.”

O’Riordain also said the weekend is a great opportunity to learn and experience Irish culture.

“The main function of culture is to bring about unity in the sense that you are part of a group larger than yourself,” O’Riordain said.

“With a parade like this, it reminds you that you don’t just belong to a nation but you belong to a group that’s international that we coming from Ireland and the Irish of America are a people with common decent and a shared heritage and shared culture and this reminds us of the unity.”

Many businesses and restaurants will continue to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day throughout the weekend.

