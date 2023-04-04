Staffing shortage forcing temporary schedule cuts at Mountain Line

MISSOULA - Some Mountain Line bus lines are seeing reduced service in Missoula.

Due to staffing shortage, temporary bus service changes went into effect Monday on Routes 8 and 12.

Mountain Line has announced that instead of running every 30 minutes during peak demand hours in the mornings and late afternoons, the buses are running hourly.

A news release notes the change will allow "10 employee hours per day to be reallocated" which will ease "the strain on the current workforce."

Service changes that will impact Routes 1 and 2 are scheduled to begin on April 16.

Instead of a 15-minute service frequency, Routes 1 and 2 will run at 20-minute intervals.

Mountain Line expects the reductions to last for at least three months.

No other route or service changes are currently planned. Shuttle van and Paratransit service will continue normally.

Mountain Line says they have "been actively recruiting new bus operators," and training for a new class will start on April 17.

“The last thing we want to do is cut service,” says Director of Operations Jennifer Sweten. “We tried to hold off as long as we could. But with so many employees out sick during flu season, and a continuing labor shortage, we just had no choice but to relieve the pressure on our current operators.”

Revised schedules for Routes 1 and 2 will be posted shortly; schedules for Routes 8 and 12 are up to date at Maps & Schedules – Mountain Line.

The Transit app will be updated with new schedules before Route 1 and 2 changes take effect in two weeks; in the meantime, riders are advised to verify schedules on the Mountain Line website and follow Mountain Line’s social media channels for updates.

Routes 8 and 12 reduced schedules:

