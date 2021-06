MISSOULA — The Missoula County Sheriff’s Office reported a structure fire in Missoula Saturday morning.

A call alerting authorities to the fire came in around 4:40 a.m.

By the time crew put out the fire, the home located in the Hellgate Villiage Trailer Court on Mullan Road was badly damaged but not a total loss.

No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.