Structure fire shuts down North Avenue in Target Range neighborhood

MISSOULA — A structure fire in Missoula's Target Range neighborhood has shut down a section of North Avenue.

Emergency crews were first called to the scene around 6:30 p.m. Monday near the intersection of North Avenue and Clements Road.

North Avenue has been closed out of safety concerns. The public is asked to avoid the area.

Several emergency vehicles are on scene, including Missoula Rural Fire, the Missoula County Sheriff's Office, and NorthWestern Energy.

This is a developing story so we will update you with any new information.

