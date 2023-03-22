Stuffed 406 donut sandwiches are back

MISSOULA - Stuffed 406 made their debut for the season at Backcountry Brewfest in Missoula's Caras Park on Friday, March 17, 2023.

The food truck serves delicious ice cream sandwiches with warm donuts as buns.

The truck has several staple delectable donut sandwich flavors but you can also create your own.

This week, the truck will be at the Bitterroot Flower Shop which is located at 811 South Higgins Avenue in Missoula.

Their schedule is:

Stuffed 406 will spend the summer at Bitterroot Flower Shop unless out at a special event.

For more information about the desserts go to their Instagram, @stuffed406, or visit their website at https://www.stuffed406.com