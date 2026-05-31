Sunday fire at the Wye causes major agency response

MISSOULA — Fire crews from around the area have responded to a large fire near the Wye Sunday afternoon.

The initial call came in just before 1 p.m. The fire appears to be burning at Axmen Recycling along Summit and Alita drives near Highway 10.

The owner of Axmen Recycling told MTN a pile of cars ignited, but the cause is unclear. The blaze has sent a large plume of smoke into the air that can be seen from Interstate 90 and Missoula's airport.

Officials have not released many details about the fire, but several agencies, including Missoula Rural Fire District and Frenchtown Rural Fire District, are on scene.

An MTN reporter is also at the scene so we will update you as this story develops.

-Information provided by Caroline Weiss