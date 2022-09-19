Watch Now
Sunday Streets event returns to Missoula

The Lewis and Clark neighborhood was full of people walking and biking as a part of the Sunday Streets Missoula event on Sept. 18, 2022.\
MISSOULA - The Lewis and Clark neighborhood was full of people walking and biking on Sunday as a part of the Sunday Streets Missoula event.

The neighborhood party closed several streets as residents played games, ate food, and enjoyed music.

Several stations along the one-mile party route were dedicated to hearing from the community as plans for more sustainable transportation options in the city continue.

New traffic calming circles were also showcased in the neighborhood.

The event was organized by Missoula in Motion.

