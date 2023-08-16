Sunday Streets returning: A chance to reimagine downtown Missoula

MISSOULA - Sunday Streets returns to Missoula this week, and for the first time since 2019, it will be held on Higgins Avenue and the Beartracks Bridge.

Missoula in Motion started Sunday Streets as a way to bring people together outside to support local businesses and rethink community living.

Climate Smart Missoula — one of the many sponsors of the event — hopes Sunday Streets can show some of the fun alternatives to move across downtown without a car.

"So for us, I think it's a really good opportunity to re-imagine what our community can look like when we get out of the car," says Climate Smart Missoula program director Shanti Devins.

Sunday Streets is also a fun way to talk about sustainable living in a stress-free environment, according to Devins.

The event is less information based, and more about the experience of moving differently.

"Thinking about a future that is not scary or overwhelming is really hard, like we all have a hard time doing that, even I do," Devins says. "And we need more opportunities to think about a future as not a sacrifice, we're not giving up things, we're actually just transitioning them and that we really can have such a beautiful, awesome, fun future. We just have to think about it differently."

Sunday Streets will take on Aug. 20, 2023, from 12 p.m. until 4 p.m. between the Missoula X's to Fifth Street on Higgins Avenue.