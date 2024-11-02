Suspicious fire reported at old Lolo School

LOLO — Missoula Rural Fire District firefighters responded to a suspicious fire at the old Lolo school early Friday morning.

In a press release, MRFD responded to the old Lolo School at 11395 Highway 93 around 2:15 a.m. for a reported structure fire.

The first arriving engine company’s investigation identified smoke coming from two separate buildings.

A fire was located inside one building, which was quickly extinguished. It was determined that there was no fire in the second building, only smoke that had migrated from the first.

Crews searched the remaining structures on campus and did not discover any additional fire activity.

MRFD says the cause of the fire appears to have been intentional. Fire investigators from MRFD are working closely with detectives from the Missoula County Sherrif’s office. Any individuals with information are encouraged to contact the Missoula County Sheriff’s office at (406) 258-4810.

MRFD responded to this incident with three engines, one ladder truck, and two command units. The Missoula City Fire Department provided mutual aid assistance with one engine and the Florence Volunteer Fire Department with a water tender.

The Missoula County Sheriff’s Office and the Montana Highway Patrol provided a law enforcement presence, and Missoula Emergency Services, Inc. responded with one ambulance. In total, eighteen firefighters were on the scene for approximately two hours.

No injuries were sustained by firefighters.