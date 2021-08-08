Taco Guy brings traditional Mexican cuisine to Missoula

MISSOULA — Missoula is a place where many entrepreneurs get their start, and that’s happening quickly for one new resident bringing his traditional cuisine to town.

The man gaining local fame with his taco game, Edgar Cisneros, spoke with MTN News about his new business, Taco Guy.

MTN News

“Food is a connection right, and you know, being able to share that with people is awesome,” Cisneros said.

Cisneros brings his Mexican heritage to the Missoula Farmers Market by serving authentic street style tacos. The sizzle of the grill and the fresh aroma of what’s cooking envelopes the stand.

“I was just always around the kitchen and smelling things and seeing how things are prepared. I've always just really enjoyed that and being able to share that with people is what I'm trying to do,” Cisneros said.

Six months ago Cisneros moved to Missoula from Houston, Texas where he was born and raised out of a desire to find a slower pace of life. As he made friends, he found himself cooking for them. Then a light bulb went off—he could bring his culture and culinary creations to the greater community. So he started Taco Guy.

“Now I'm looking to go full time, so it's super exciting. Six months ago I didn't think I'd be running a business but now here I am,” said Cisneros.

He explained that he also works a full-time job: “Sometimes I don't get a lot of sleep, but it's worth it to see the smiles on people's faces when I serve food.”

Cisneros draws his array of flavors from what he learned in his Mom’s kitchen growing up; “I'm confident that I'm doing justice for, for everybody down in Houston and everybody in Mexico.”

The taco stand has sold out every weekend they've operated at the market this summer season. Taco Guy Cisneros said he's establishing partnerships with other small businesses in the area.

MTN News

“That's what it's about. It's about growing together and being able to contribute and help other businesses grow. And in return that, you know, helps me grow. So it's awesome to be able to be a part of a tight knit community here in Missoula.”

And the new enterprise is making Mom proud.

“She taught me so many of these things and for me to be able to replicate that, it brings a smile to her heart,” Cisneros said.

Taco Guy will return to the Missoula Farmers Market on August 21.