Tanker truck crash blocking part of busy Missoula road

MISSOULA — Drivers should expect some brief delays along North Reserve Street due to an accident involving a gas tanker truck.

One lane of northbound traffic is blocked on Reserve Sreet at the intersection with Palmer Street.

The accident is causing some brief traffic delays in the area.

10/14/21 0655: One lane of traffic blocked on North Reserve at Palmer due to a roll over accident. — Missoula Police Dept (@mpd_tweet) October 14, 2021

Emergency crews including a heavy tow wrecker are on the scene.

The accident was reported by the Missoula Police Department shortly before 7 a.m.

