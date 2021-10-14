Watch
NewsMissoula County

Actions

Tanker truck crash blocking part of busy Missoula road

items.[0].image.alt
Christi Thorsell
A gas tanker truck accident on North Reserve Street at the Palmer Street intersection on Oct. 14, 2021.
reserve tanker truck accident
Posted at 8:53 AM, Oct 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-14 10:58:36-04

MISSOULA — Drivers should expect some brief delays along North Reserve Street due to an accident involving a gas tanker truck.

One lane of northbound traffic is blocked on Reserve Sreet at the intersection with Palmer Street.

The accident is causing some brief traffic delays in the area.

Emergency crews including a heavy tow wrecker are on the scene.

The accident was reported by the Missoula Police Department shortly before 7 a.m.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader