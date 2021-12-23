Tap Club under construction at old Missoula Perkins

MISSOULA — It's been nearly three years but construction is now underway at the Tap Club which is located at the site of the old Perkins on North Reserve.

“There's a lot going on in Missoula right now, it's an exciting time," owner Bob Powell said. “We just started construction about a month ago.”

He added the vision is for good food and a place to hang out, "we always want to be known as a company that has great food.

Powell calls the menu “upscale pub fare,” which will feature burgers, sandwiches, and other classics.

Katie Miller/MTN News The Tap Club will be located near the intersection of North Reserve and Mullan in Missoula.

“Just a great environment with good music playing, and televisions, and just a great place to socialize, Powell told MTN News.

There will of course be beer and wine. But Powell explained the Tap Club will have fewer choices than his other restaurants which include the Montana Club.

“It’ll be a unique place, it’ll be something different than I think Missoula has currently," Powell explained.

Katie Miller/MTN News The Tap Club menu will feature “upscale pub fare,” featuring burgers, sandwiches, and other classics.

He noted there was a bit of a delay getting things going, "the permitting and stuff just took a little bit longer than it typically does, but most of that's just the backlog.”

But he says city officials were great, and now the vision is coming together. The outside of the Tap Club will have a fire feature and ornamental steel will wrap the building.

Katie Miller/MTN News The Tap Club is taking over where the Perkin's was located in Missoula

They’re hoping to open by late spring in March or April.

“We’ll open when we’re ready. We have a really good team on this project, that we’ve worked with before, and we’ll open when it’s time," Powell said.