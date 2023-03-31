Target Range School District selects new superintendent 

MISSOULA - Target Range School has picked a new superintendent.

Dr. Jeff Crews has accepted the school board’s offer to serve as the next Superintendent of Target Range School and will begin his new role on July 1, 2023.

“The board at Target Range School is very excited to welcome Jeff Crews as the new superintendent. We were very fortunate to have stellar candidates apply. It will be a challenge for Jeff to fill the hole our current superintendent, Dr. Heather Davis Schmidt, will leave by her retirement," Board Chair Thomas Buchholz said.

"However, we are confident that Jeff’s wealth of experience as a communicator, curriculum developer, and budget planner will continue to provide us with great leadership. We wish all the best to Heather as she focuses on educational leadership consulting in the coming years.”

Buchholz thanked Dr. Davis Schmidt for her service to Target Range School District.

Dr. Davis Schmidt served as Superintendent of Target Range School since 2020, as Superintendent of Whitefish School District from 2015-2020 and as a teacher and administrator in Missoula County Public Schools from 2002 to 2015.

She will continue her work providing educational consulting to schools and districts across the country and around the world after her retirement from public service.

Dr. Crews is currently the Superintendent of the Alberton School District in Alberton. He previously spent 13 years as an education technology consultant throughout Montana, and 13 years as a 7-8 science teacher and technology director in the Lolo School District. Dr. Crews also served as the Board Chair for the Lolo School District for six years.

Dr. Crews has a bachelor’s degree in 5-12 broadfield science from the University of Montana, a master’s in technology in education from Lesley College and a doctorate in curriculum and instruction from the University of Montana.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to be part of the Target Range family. I will strive to continue the tradition of excellence at Target Range by serving students, supporting staff, and positively impacting the community," Dr. Crews said.