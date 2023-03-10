TDS building fiber optic network to provide Missoula with improved internet speed

MISSOULA — Montana isn't called Big Sky Country for nothing. Libby to Ekalaka is a 12-hour road trip one way.

But a ribbon cutting on Thursday promises to bring Montanans closer together through technology.

The Madison, Wisconsin-based company will begin building its fiber optic network in Missoula. They are hoping to provide 35,000 homes with faster and more stable connections to the internet.

The service will offer 8Gig and 10Gig internet speeds to homes and businesses.

According to Broadband Now, 14% of households in Montana do not have any type of internet access.

And Montana overall ranks 44th out of the 50 states in internet coverage, speed, and availability.

Montana Governor Gianforte shared with MTN, "We have a digital divide and this is preventing rural communities from fully participating in this new economy. So, this is why we really prioritize the state expansion of broadband services into rural, underserved, and unserved communities."

Senior Vice President of Corporate Affairs, Drew Petersen said, "[TDS Fiber] makes your cities smart. It gets you access to economic development. Remote working. Education. I mean it really is the gold standard. And we're so excited to be so welcomed in Montana."

TDS will compete with other providers in the area, including Spectrum, which is expected to drive costs down.

TDS has already hired 45 associates in Montana with plans to hire more than 25 additional people. Job openings are posted on the TDS website.

Additionally, TDS is also building networks in Billings, Helena, Butte, and Great Falls.