TDS Telecom installs new internet in Missoula, building competition

MISSOULA — TDS launched their fastest-speed residential internet in Missoula on Monday, officially bringing to market their $55 million investment.

Ryan Corwin, associate manager for field marketing, said this move is to directly compete with Charter for customers.

“We’ve seen a huge influx of remote work. You have tech companies like Cognizant here who are really growing their workforces in remote places. That’s what we can do, provide that resource.”

The 8-gigabit fiber internet is being installed in phases in neighborhoods across Missoula, with plans for 1,700 homes to have access by the end of the year.

Corwin said they plan to have the service available to 35,000 homes by 2027.

2021 Census data shows about 14% of Montanans work from home, and recent investments by the federal government, such as the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment Program show a willingness to improve this infrastructure.

Recently the Montana Broadband Office has secured nearly $1 billion in federal funding to close rural ‘digital gaps’ across the state.

TDS plans to install services in most neighborhoods in Missoula and Lolo. You can visit their website to check if your address is eligible.