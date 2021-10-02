The City of Missoula reaches goal for Project Westside Park

MISSOULA — On Saturday, Bryan von Lossberg, Council President and Ward 1 Representative, accepted a $1 million donation from the Dennis and Phyllis Washington Foundation.

The money will fund the Westside Park and Lowell Elementary School project for a new all-abilities playground, multi-sport courts and basketball courts, turf play areas, and landscaping.

Phase One of the project opened earlier this year with a new restrooms, picnic area, hand washing stations and playgrounds.

“We’re so fortunate in Missoula to have such a generous partner in the Dennis and Phyllis Washington Foundation, and this latest gift to the community is testament to the Washington family’s commitment to kids, particularly kids who could use just a bit more help," said Missoula Mayor John Engen.

In 2018 students from Lowell Elementary were asked to give their input on playground structures ensuring that future generations in the future would enjoy the area in the years to come.