The Vespiary: Book store with a unique twist opens in Missoula

MISSOULA — The spine of a book; something so simple but full of fine detail.

At Missoula’s new bookshop, The Vespiary, books made by Audra Loyal are completely handmade.

“I punch the holes through and I'm sewing. This is a French stitch. So, first I'm sewing the thread. This is linen thread that I'm sewing through the sewing stations. This is linen thread that I'm sewing through the sewing stations. And then once I get to the end I'll just put the next one on," shared bookbinder Loyal while showing her work.

Emily Brown/MTN News Audra Loyal grew up on a farm. When she was in college, she got a job in a library and became amazed with bookbinding.

Loyal said creating books with antique techniques makes a book with being and identity.

“My way of doing things is kind of an old style of way. I don't use any powered equipment. You're gonna get a lot more care and a lot more durability with a handmade object and just a lot more soul," she detailed.

Loyal has been repairing and binding books, connecting all the pages, and creating covers, for two decades.

“This is a craft that just really speaks to me. Even though I've been doing it for 20 years, there's still so much to learn,” expressed Loyal

She used to work in a shop in the University District, however, the owner sold the building and then COVID-19 kept her home. But now, she’s making a change.

“When an opportunity came up here in the Warehouse Mall. I jumped on it because I do actually miss interacting with people. I really do enjoy showing people how books are made and repaired," Loyal explained.

Not only will people be able to watch Loyal work at The Vespiary, but they’ll be able to buy their next favorite book in the shop as well.

“Bookstores and libraries are hubs of community building and so that is something that I would like to try to foster in this space,” said Loyal

Also part of The Vespiary is Mount Jumbo Textiles’ colorful sewist, Adam Schepler.

“I have been sewing since I was 12. I actually made my quilt the summer that I was 12 years old when every other boy was playing soccer,” he shared.

Emily Brown/MTN News Adam Schepler wants to supply people with color and excitement.

Schepler uses his section of the shop’s space to make hand-sewn items and like Loyal, is adding detail to the mundane.

“I just have a philosophy that everything can be beautiful in life and whether it's something that we use every day or it's something really special in our life, it has the opportunity to be beautiful, so simple, things like a pillow on your chair or the bag you take to the grocery store,” he detailed.

People can visit both makers and check out the new shop at 725 Toole Avenue at their grand opening on Friday, July 19 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.