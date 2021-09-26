Third annual Clean Energy Expo hits the streets of Missoula

MISSOULA — On Saturday, Climate Smart Missoula hosted its third annual expo to highlight local solutions to climate change.

The free event at Caras Park highlighted local organizations and businesses that keep sustainability in mind with their operations.

Climate Smart Missoula spokesperson Abby Huseth said opportunities for involvement include learning about sustainable transportation, renewable energy resources, and advocating for government action.

The day’s activities also featured several free presentations on the main stage.

Over 20 exhibitors were in attendance showcasing everything from e-bikes to solar panels.

MTN News asked Agile Solar owner Jay Concannon what he thinks of working on sustainability in Missoula.

“[Missoula's] very receptive audience to kind of attack climate change, all solutions at once. So we specialize in small-scale solutions and then there's folks doing utility interactive rooftop solar, and I think in this location people are receptive to all of the above. Let's try everything to work on things,” Concannon said.

The company Agile Solar specializes in small-scale off-the-grid mobile power, meaning they work to provide solar power to everything from RVs to cellphones.

The expo had a variety of local sponsors including Clearwater Credit Union and Mountain Line Transportation.

