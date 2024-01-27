Watch Now
Three Chiefs Cultural Center Director to Speak at University of Montana

Marie Torosian addresses the crowd at Bitterroot Day Hamilton. Torosian is the cultural director of the Three Chiefs Cultural Center in Pablo.
Posted at 1:48 PM, Jan 27, 2024
MISSOULA — The director of Three Chiefs Cultural Center in Pablo will be giving a talk at the Montana Museum of Art and Culture (MMAC) on February 8.

Marie Torosian will be recounting the story of the fire at the former People’s Center in Pablo that destroyed the building and many of the historical and cultural artifacts it contained.

She will also talk about the efforts to save the collection and the resilience of the community in transforming the institution.

The gallery talk beings at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, February 8, in the UM museum’s Joe Batts and Lana Richards Batts Gallery in conjunction with the exhibition “Rising from the Ashes: Selections from the Three Chiefs Cultural Center.”

The talk will be preceded by a free reception at 5:30 p.m. in the MMAC’s Suzanne and Bruce Crocker Welcome Center.

A closing reception for the exhibition is set for 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 29.

No reservations are needed for these free events.

Contact Dagny Walton at 406-243-2019 or email dagny.walton@mso.umt.edu for additional information.

