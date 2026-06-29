MISSOULA — Three Missoula Strikers teams are headed to represent the Garden City on youth soccer's national stage this July.

They credit their achievements to teamwork, coaching staff, and a deep desire to prove themselves against the nation's top squads.

(WATCH: Three Missoula soccer teams qualify for USYS National Championships)

Three Missoula soccer teams qualify for USYS National Championships

“I think it takes personal grit and growth and you just have to be able to be willing to push yourself," attacking midfielder Phoenix Hyland said.

“Represent our community and be able to like be almost a voice for Montana on a larger stage," center back Peter Ehlers told MTN.

Emily Brown/MTN News

The teams are headed to Salt Lake City and Nashville, respectively, but both are vying for a shot to be the country’s best.

“It's going to be nerve-wracking, especially at first, but it's going to take a lot to get used to. I hope we go out there and just crush it," midfielder Chloe Cullen stated.

Both the boys and girls sides are eagerly awaiting the tough competition.

“I’m excited to represent and show that we can play against really good teams," Ehlers said.

“We also need to remember like, yeah, they're good teams, but also we're also a good team," defensive midfielder Madi Johnson explained.

"Just because it's on a bigger stage against better teams, it doesn't need to change how we play," Josslyn Krueger stated.

Emily Brown/MTN News

They believe quality coaching staff as well as dedication to building team camaraderie and skills has helped them reach this level.

“We have a really good coach that pushes us every practice and allows us to have a good atmosphere going into the tournament," forward Eliza Ascher detailed.

“We just really have to play confident and we have to trust each other more than we ever have," centerback Rae Hoffman said.

“I think of it as like one giant player. Where if that player has more successes than losses, we're going to win the game," midfielder Fischer Sullivan explained.

The club is running a fundraiser to help families cover travel expenses.

“That's just to give any extra resources that families might need on the journey," Sullivan said.

If they get to lift the trophy at the end, the teams say it will be a major accomplishment.

"I think it'll feel very surreal. I think this might be like it's possible this is our last year playing together. So, just having that as our last season would be just phenomenal," attacking midfielder Kennedy Peterson explained.

"This is like a once-in-a-lifetime experience. So, coming together, knowing that like we've worked hard all season for this moment and just enjoying it, having fun,” leftback Alex Widaman said.

The USYS National Championships kick off mid-July.