Thursday meetings to highlight proposed Higgins Corridor changes

MISSOULA - A plan to improve what is called the Higgins Corridor between West Broadway and Brooks Street has been going on for months.

The City of Missoula and the Missoula Metropolitan Planning organization are now ready to reveal some of their options for updating the area.

There will be two live virtual meetings to highlight the alternatives at noon and 6 p.m. on Thursday.

People must pre-register at https://www.engagemissoula.com/higgins-avenue-corridor-plan.

There is also an in-person open house planned on Friday at the Missoula Senior Center from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Those behind the plan are seeking public input as they get closer to a final design.

Members of the Higgins Corridor Plan group say they evaluated pedestrian access, bike lanes, public transportation, commercial traffic, parking, and economic growth.

The proposed alternatives are aimed at transforming Higgins Avenue into a safe street that also enhances the economic, physical, and social health of the entire city.

