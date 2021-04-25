Tool Library helps alleviate renovation costs

MISSOULA — Home renovation prices are increasing because of current market conditions, but one organization helps keep costs in check.

The Tool Library in Missoula functions just like a book library.

It's operated by the Missoula Urban Demonstration project—MUD for short.

With an income-based annual fee, members check out tools and return them a week later. If members miss a return date, they just pay a late fee.

Need a hammer, a chimney brush, or a gas-powered drill? MUD's got you covered with more than 2,500 tools to choose from.

Tool Librarian Christian Russell told MTN News about some recent projects he's seen.

"We have a member who's making coffee tables, so they needed a lot of pipe clamps or wire clamps," Russell said.

"We've had several people come in and outfit their vans, as like a camper or a tiny home. So they've done all the woodwork here themselves," he continued.

MUD also puts on sustainability workshops for community members to learn how to bee-keep or use certain tools.

Most recently: making signs out of pallets and building cat towers, according to Russell.

