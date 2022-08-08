Watch Now
UPDATE: Crash on Missoula's North Reserve Street cleared

MTN News
Posted at 9:04 AM, Aug 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-08 12:22:32-04

UPDATE: 10:20 a.m. - Aug. 8, 2022

MISSOULA - The Missoula Police Department reports an earlier accident in the 2800 block of North Reserve Street has been cleared.

Traffic in the area is moving once again.

(first report: 9:04 a.m. - Aug. 8, 2022)

MISSOULA - Drivers can expect to find delays due to a Monday morning crash on North Reserve Street in Missoula.

The Missoula Police Department is on the scene of an accident in the 2800 block of North Reserve Street.

MPD re[ports there is lane blockage and delays should be expected.

